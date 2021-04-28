Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Announces Earnings Results

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 10,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,008. Rexnord has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

