Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on REYN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

