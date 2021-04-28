Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Sells 783 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSO. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $113.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

