RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) vs. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Head-To-Head Contrast

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Camden Property Trust 18.14% 5.22% 2.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 11.62 $219.62 million $5.04 23.73

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Camden Property Trust 0 4 8 0 2.67

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.70%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $110.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

