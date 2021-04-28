RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$285.18 million for the quarter.

