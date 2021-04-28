Riverstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises about 3.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 874,178 shares of company stock worth $48,157,316. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. 7,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.