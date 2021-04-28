Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Insulet makes up about 1.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $2,038,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 127.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $301.97. 2,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.63. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.38 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $164.40 and a one year high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

