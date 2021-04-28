Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,391 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 132,966 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $85,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,031 shares of company stock worth $10,320,702 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.