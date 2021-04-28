Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $70,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,322.86 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,181.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

