Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,294 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $519,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.37.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. The company has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

