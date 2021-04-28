Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,260 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $101,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.