Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 185,162 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,162 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $111,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

