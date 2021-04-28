Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,193 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $75,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,464.15 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,489.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,378.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,132.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

