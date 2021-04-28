Robert W. Baird Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $145.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

