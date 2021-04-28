RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Up 19,600.0% in April

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 19,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RocketFuel Blockchain stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,073. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05. RocketFuel Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc develops payment and check-out systems for purchasing in e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

