Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.950-9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.95-9.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.25. 738,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $177.80 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

