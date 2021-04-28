Rosenbaum Jay D. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.