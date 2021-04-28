Rosenblatt Securities Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $161.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

NDAQ stock opened at $160.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $163.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

