Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

