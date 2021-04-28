Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,841,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $145.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

