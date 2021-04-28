Round Rock Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.86. 132,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,245. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

