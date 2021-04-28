Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Up 35.1% This Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00012758 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01028357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00731487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,345.43 or 0.99866252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,049,928 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

