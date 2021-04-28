Royal Bank of Canada Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $190.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

FirstService stock opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FirstService by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,135,000 after buying an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $22,071,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $15,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

