Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 112.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.