Royal Bank of Canada Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $165.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $147.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. PTC has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $534,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,644,913. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

