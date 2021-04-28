Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $143.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.82. 10,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.15. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.