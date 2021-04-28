Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in April

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rupert Resources stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Rupert Resources has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

