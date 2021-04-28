Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 175,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938,267. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Sabre has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

