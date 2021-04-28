Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

