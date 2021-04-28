SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Up 44.8% This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $454,779.39 and $199.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004874 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,674,853 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.