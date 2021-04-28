Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $57.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

