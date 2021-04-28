salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com stock opened at $234.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

