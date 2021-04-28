San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 198 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,254.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $695.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,396.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $683.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,153 shares of company stock valued at $62,230,749. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

