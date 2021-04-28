San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

