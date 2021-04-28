San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

