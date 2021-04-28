SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.
OTCMKTS:SDTTU opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23.
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile
