Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

SAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

