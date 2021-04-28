Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:SAND opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
