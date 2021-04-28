Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.33 ($114.51).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €85.40 ($100.47) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

