Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.66

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and traded as high as $31.72. Saputo shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

