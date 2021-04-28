Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

STSA opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $163.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

