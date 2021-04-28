SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.38.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $294.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,965.07 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 41.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.