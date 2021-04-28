SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $294.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.86. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,965.07 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

