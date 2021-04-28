Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 54.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

