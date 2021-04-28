Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SBGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.