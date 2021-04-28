Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,254. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

