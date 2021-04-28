Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.95

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 3029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 221.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

