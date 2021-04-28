Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SOI opened at GBX 290.51 ($3.80) on Wednesday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 186.06 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The firm has a market cap of £779.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

