Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SOI opened at GBX 290.51 ($3.80) on Wednesday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 186.06 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The firm has a market cap of £779.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.