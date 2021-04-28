Scotiabank Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $46.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFSPF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

IFSPF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329. Interfor has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

