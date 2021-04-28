Scotiabank Boosts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

TSE:WEF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.17. 366,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,818. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.