Scotiabank Boosts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.
TSE:WEF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.17. 366,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,818. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
