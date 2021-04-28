SEB Equity Research Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to “Buy”

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $52.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

